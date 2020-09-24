Thursday Night Forecast: Sun returns for the weekend, colder next week

THIS EVENING: Mainly cloudy and cool. Patchy drizzle possible. Temperatures to the 60s. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Brief cloud breaks and cool. Lows: lower 60s and some upper 50s. Wind: East, SE 0-5 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds linger, especially to the east. Otherwise, a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Highs: upper 70s to lower 80s. Wind; SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sunshine mix. Warmer. Low: 64. High: 85. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Breezy at times and warmer. Low: 66. Highs: middle 80s, near 90 in a few areas. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT into MONDAY MORNING: Increasing clouds ahead of a cold front. Showers possible after 12 AM Monday. Lows by daybreak in the lower to middle 60s. Wind: South, turning North 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% chance of rain with the cold front. Much colder and windy. Low: 63. High: 74. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine and cool. Low: 52. High: 76. Wind: West 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chilly morning and warmer afternoon. Another reinforcing cold front arriving during the day. Low: 53. High: 79. Wind: West, turning North 10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and cool. Low: 52. High: 74. Wind: NE 10 mph.