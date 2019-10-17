Thursday Night Forecast: Sun returning Friday, warmer weekend

THIS EVENING: High clouds slowly clearing out. Temperatures dropping into the lower 60s and the 50s. Wind: East 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Skies becoming mainly clear. Cold night. Lows: middle to upper 40s and near 50. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine returns and a warmer afternoon. High: 76. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, and breezy. Low: 61. High: 81. Wind: SW 10 mph, turning Northwest 10 mph with a weak front moving in, then dissipating. No rain with the front.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 PM in central and northern areas. This chance increases to a 40% to 60% chance Sunday night and into Monday morning with a cold front. A warm and humid day. Low: 60. High: 86. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Morning rain ending over southern areas shortly after sunrise, chance at 40%. Then, decreasing clouds and a cooler day. Low: 60. Afternoon temperature: 69. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and a nicer day. Low: 49. High: 75. Wind: WSW 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and warmer. Low: 52. High: 81. Wind: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms with another cold front. Low: 63. High: 70. Wind: South, turning North 20 mph.