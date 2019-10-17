Live Now
Dallas Trump Rally

Thursday Night Forecast: Sun returning Friday, warmer weekend

Weather Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

THIS EVENING: High clouds slowly clearing out. Temperatures dropping into the lower 60s and the 50s. Wind: East 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Skies becoming mainly clear. Cold night. Lows: middle to upper 40s and near 50. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine returns and a warmer afternoon. High: 76. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, and breezy. Low: 61. High: 81. Wind: SW 10 mph, turning Northwest 10 mph with a weak front moving in, then dissipating. No rain with the front.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 PM in central and northern areas. This chance increases to a 40% to 60% chance Sunday night and into Monday morning with a cold front. A warm and humid day. Low: 60. High: 86. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Morning rain ending over southern areas shortly after sunrise, chance at 40%. Then, decreasing clouds and a cooler day. Low: 60. Afternoon temperature: 69. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and a nicer day. Low: 49. High: 75. Wind: WSW 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and warmer. Low: 52. High: 81. Wind: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms with another cold front. Low: 63. High: 70. Wind: South, turning North 20 mph.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC