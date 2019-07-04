Thursday Night Forecast: Summer heat increasing this weekend

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 7-4-19



THIS EVENING: Isolated shower ending before 8 PM. Clearing skies and warm. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s for the evening. Winds: South 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear skies early and low clouds return by daybreak. Lows: middle 70s. Winds: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning overcast skies to afternoon sunshine. Hotter and humid. Highs: lower 90s, feels like temperatures just above 100 degrees up to 105. Winds: South-Southwest 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Hotter. Lows: 73-76. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph Saturday, WSW 5-10 mph Sunday. Feels like temperatures 102° – 105°.

MONDAY and TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hottest days likely over the next 7 days. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: middle 90s. Winds: SSW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Hot and humid. Low: 75, High: 95. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of showers or t-storms. Low: 75. High: 94. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.