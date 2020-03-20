Thursday Night Forecast: Strong storms possible tonight, more rain & cooler on Friday

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 PM for parts of the KETK & FOX51 viewing areas.

These are the counties included: Camp, Cass, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Hopkins, Marion, Morris, Rains, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Van Zandt, & Wood. In a tornado watch, conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop. Stay weather aware and monitor conditions for a possible warning. Know your safety plan before severe weather occurs.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app to stay ahead of the storm. Our app will use your location to keep you notified of severe weather alerts, lightning, and our forecast. In the radar section of our app, you will be able to view Futurecast up to 24 hours – which will be crucial as we get closer to Tuesday. Download for Apple and Android devices.

THIS EVENING: A broken line of storms are moving into East Texas. Risk for hail and wind possible. Temperatures in the 70s and 60s. Wind: South-SW 10-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: More rain increasing toward morning with a cold front. Temperatures fall to the lower 60s and the 50s. Wind: SW, North 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain and storms likely, chances 90%. Turning cooler. Temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s. Wind: North 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A dry start to the day, but more rain Saturday evening and night. Low: 44. High: 62. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain possible, chances at 50%. Low: 52. High: 65. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Becoming warmer. Partly cloudy. A 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 54. High: 72. Wind: Southeast 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and warmer. A few storms, rain chance at 30%. Low: 61. High: 77. Wind: Southwest 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 63. High: 83. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Breezy and unseasonably warm. Low: 62. High: 86. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.