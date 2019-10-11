Thursday Night Forecast: Storms to increase late this evening & overnight

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 AM Friday for Hopkins, Rains, & Van Zandt counties.

THIS EVENING: Variable clouds. Dry evening for most areas, with storms possible after 9 PM in our northwestern counties. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT into FRIDAY MORNING: Stronger storms are possible across our northern counties after 10 PM. That front arrives to East Texas early Friday morning. Rain chances increase: northern counties after 9 PM, central areas early Friday morning, and Deep East Texas around sunrise and slightly after. Temperatures start to drop with the frontal passage to the 60s and 50s. Wind: South, turning NW and increasing to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Stronger cold front Friday morning, bringing in colder temperatures. Still some rain during the day, even a storm in southern areas, with rain ending after 7 PM. Chances of rain at 40% to 60%. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s during the day. Wind: Northwest 15-20 mph with higher gusts. Clouds clear out late Friday night.

SATURDAY: Passing clouds and a chilly day. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40. Highs in the middle 60s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% to 30% chance of rain showers, mostly in southern areas. Low: 53. High: 72. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain showers. Warmer. Low: 58. High: 83. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of more showers and a few storms. Much warmer! Low: 68. High: 80. Wind: Southwest 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a cold front arriving. Still a few showers possible, chance at 20% in the morning hours. Low: 64. High: 74. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 55. High: 76. Wind: East, South 5-10 mph.