Thursday Night Forecast: Storms likely for the holiday weekend

THIS EVENING: Partly to mostly cloudy to the east, and some cloud breaks to the west. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds return and muggy. Lows: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. A 20% chance of storms during the day. High: 89. Wind: SW 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT into SATURDAY MORNING: A complex of storms could arrive after 10 PM from the north. This chance at 30%. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy by the afternoon. A 20% chance of rain. Breezy & humid. High: 89. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A 40% chance of storms with increasing clouds. Low: 72. High: 85. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY (Memorial Day): Rain and storms likely, chances at 70%. At times, rain will be heavy. A low severe weather threat. Low: 69. High: 79. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: More periods of rain rain, chances at 60%. Low: 67. High: 78. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 40% chance of rain and isolated storms. Mainly cloudy. Low: 67. High: 80. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 40% chance of rain at times. Mostly cloudy. Low: 69. High: 81. Wind: SE 10 mph.