Thursday Night Forecast: Storms increase Friday, heavy rain this weekend

THIS EVENING: A few storms in southern areas ending after 8 PM. Muggy & breezy. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds return by morning with patchy drizzle possible. Humid. Lows: upper 60s to near 70. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. A 30% chance of storms during the day, possibly increasing after 5 PM. Highs: middle to upper 80s. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY EVENING & NIGHT: Scattered strong storms are possible, chances at 40%. Storms could contain gusty winds. Storms end after 12 AM. Lows: upper 60s to near 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain and storms are likely by early afternoon, chances at 80%. A low risk of severe weather, but heavy rain is likely. High: 80. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More rain and storms possible, chances at 70%. Flood threat through the weekend with 2-4 inches possible. Low: 65. High: 78. Wind: North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds and less humid. Low: 62. High: 80. Wind: NW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and comfortable. Low: 58. High: 82. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 59. High: 82. Wind: North 5 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine. Low: 64. High: 85. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.