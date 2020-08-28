Thursday Night Forecast: Storms Friday and a hot weekend to come

OVERNIGHT: Clouds pick up with a 20% to 30% chance of storms toward morning. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers and storms possible through the morning hours, and then a few storms in the afternoon across southern areas. Overall rain chances at 20% to 30%. The afternoon is hot and humid. Highs: middle 90s, feeling like 105° – 108°. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY EVENING: Isolated storm before 8 PM, then becoming mostly clear. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: South, SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine with clouds. Very humid with a heat index around or above 105° in the afternoon. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: SW to South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine with a few clouds. A 20% chance of a storm in the afternoon. Low: 78. High: 99. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: A disturbance and nearby front expected to bring a 20% chance of rain and storms in the latter part of the day. Low: 78. High: 100. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms with a front nearby. Not as hot, but still very humid. Low: 77. High: 94. Wind: SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with only a 20% chance of rain. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine with clouds and hotter. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: South 5-10 mph.