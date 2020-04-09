Thursday Night Forecast: Storms ending South, cooler with sunshine Friday

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH CONTINUES UNTIL 10 PM.

Counties included: Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Trinity.

Click here for more information about the severe weather threat.

THIS EVENING: Storms ending in southern counties until 9 PM, then tapering off to showers. Temperatures in the 70s and 60s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Rain ends in southern counties with decreasing clouds overnight. Lows: lower 50s by morning and feeling less humid. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More comfortable with a mostly sunny sky. Highs: middle 60s to lower 70s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain and storms likely, chances at 70%. Heavy rain the primary threat, but there are indications that a few severe storms could occur–especially in Deep East Texas. Stay tuned for updates and be weather aware. Low: 49. High: 70. Wind: SE 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain continues through the first half of Sunday. Then, decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Chance of rain at 30%. Low: 61. High: 75. Wind: West 15 mph.

MONDAY: A stronger cold front arrives Sunday night into Monday, making it a cooler day. Low: 41. High: 58. Wind: North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Passing clouds and cool. A chilly morning. Lows: upper 30s to lower 40s. High: 63. Wind: East 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Colder start to the day, possible patchy frost. Warmer in the afternoon hours. Low: 36. High: 68. Wind: East 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 43. High: 69. Wind: South 5-10 mph.