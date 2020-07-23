Thursday Night Forecast: Storm chances return this weekend

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Depression #8 set to become Tropical Storm Hanna by Friday morning. See the latest outlook for the Texas coast here.

THIS EVENING: Clouds clear. Warm. Temperatures to the 80s and a few 70s. Wind: East 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and humid. Low: 76. Wind: East 5 mph.

FRIDAY: We’re tracking soon to be Tropical Storm Hanna. Outer rain bands will lift into East Texas during the afternoon and evening, bring a 30% to 40% chance of rain and t-storms. Greatest coverage south of HWY 79 and in Deep East Texas. Still humid. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: East 10 mph.

FRIDAY EVENING & NIGHT: Early evening storms end. Partly cloudy and muggy, mostly cloudy by morning. Temperatures overnight in the lower to middle 70s. Wind: East, SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of t-storms in the afternoon. The rain chance is greatest in Deep East Texas. Low: 76. High: 91. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: An isolated storm in southern areas, otherwise partly cloudy. Low: 75. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine with a 20% to 30% chance of storms in the afternoon. Better chances in Deep East Texas. Low: 74. High: 90. Wind: East 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and storms possible. Rain chances 30% to 40%. Not as hot, but still humid. Low: 72. High: 89. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Warmer. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Hotter and drier. Low: 76. High: 94. Wind: SW 10 mph.