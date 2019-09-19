Thursday Night Forecast: Steadier rain from Imelda tonight & Friday

THIS EVENING: Area showers are increasing. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with areas of rain increasing in coverage. A few thunderstorms are possible. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: A 60% chance of more rain. Most rain ending early afternoon in southern areas, and ending by the early evening in central and northern areas. A few storms possible in the afternoon. Highs: lower to middle 80s. Wind: South-Southeast 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of showers or a brief storm in the afternoon. Otherwise, warmer with sunshine after morning clouds. Low: lower 70s. High: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A 20% shower chance in southern areas. Otherwise, partly sunny and warmer. Low: 73. High: 91. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Variable clouds and warmer. A 10% to 20% chance of rain. Very humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. A 30% chance of storms ahead of a front. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: Southwest 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few morning showers – chance at 20%. Clearing in the afternoon and still very warm. Low: 72. High: 90. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny but hotter with increasing humidity. Low: 70. High: 92. Wind: SE 10 mph.