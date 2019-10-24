Thursday Night Forecast: Rain moving in, colder temperatures Friday

Another cold front is moving into East Texas over the next 12-18 hours. Colder temperatures and rain is expected.

After Thursday afternoon temperatures reached the upper 70s and near 80, we will see a 20-25 degree temperature drop for Friday afternoon. Accompany the colder temperatures will be rain, which at times could be heavy, but will not be severe.

Click here for our Interactive Radar.

The rain will continue into Friday evening and the night, before clearing out early Saturday. Rain amounts should stay under an inch for our area. For the weekend, the clouds will be slow to clear on Saturday before the sunshine returns. Cooler this weekend with highs in the 60s and near 70 by Sunday.

THIS EVENING: Rain increasing for western areas, especially west of HWY 259 & 271 and for western/northwestern counties. Temperatures from the 70s to the 60s and some 50s in far northwestern counties. Wind: SE 10 mph, turning East, NE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING: Rain and a few storms increase as the cold front arrives. Turning cooler. Morning temperatures: middle 50s, some areas of Deep East Texas near 60, and northwestern counties in the lower 50s. Wind: Becoming Northeast 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with periods of rain continuing through the late evening and early night. Chance of rain 70% to 80%. Colder. Afternoon temperatures fall to the middle to lower 50s. Wind: Northeast 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds linger through early afternoon, then sunshine returns. A chilly day. Lows: upper 40s. High: 62. Wind: Northwest 10 mph.

SUNDAY: After morning fog, sunshine returns. A warmer afternoon. Low: 45. High: 70. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Variable clouds and cool. Low: 48. High: 70. Wind: Northwest 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Colder morning. Lows in the lower 40s. A chilly afternoon with a few clouds. Slight rain chance at 20%. High: 62. Wind: Northwest 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few more clouds and continued Fall weather. A 20% chance of a shower. Low: 41. High: 59. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny & a chilly end to October and for Halloween. Low: 38. High: 61. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.