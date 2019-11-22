Thursday Night Forecast: Rain increasing & colder temperatures Friday

THIS EVENING: Cloudy. A few light showers. Temperatures in the 70s and 60s. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Rain increasing for central and northern areas as the cold front arrives. Lows in the lower to middle 60s, but northwest of Tyler, temperatures dropping into the 50s. Wind: South, becoming NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain likely with a cold front and even a few storms. Behind the front, turning cooler. Rain chances at 80%. An isolated strong storm possible in Deep East Texas. Morning temperatures in the middle 50s to near 60, briefly rising to the middle 60s south of I-20 (upper 60s to near 70 in Deep East Texas), and then falling to the lower and middle 50s by the afternoon with some 40s. Wind: South, turning Northwest 15 mph. Rain ends after 8 PM in southern areas, but clouds continue into Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds clearing by midday to a mostly sunny afternoon. A cool day. Low: 39. High: 58. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Chilly morning and a warmer afternoon. Low: 38. High: 65. Wind: West 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy & warm. Low: 47. High: 73. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of rain and a few storms. Turning colder in the afternoon. Morning temperatures in the lower 60s. Afternoon temperatures fall to the lower and middle 50s. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler with variable clouds. Low: 41. High: 54. Wind: East 10 mph.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Clouds return and a 30% chance of rain showers. Low: 46. High: 66. Wind: South 10-15 mph.