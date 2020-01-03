Thursday Night Forecast: Rain ending, but clouds continue through Friday

THIS EVENING: Rain coming to an end, but clouds continue. Mild & breezy. Temperatures in the 50s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Remaining cloudy and cool. Lows: lower 50s. Wind: South, SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A cold front moving in during the day. However, the clouds look to last through the afternoon. Some PM sun expected. Cooler and breezy. High: 55. Wind: SW, becoming NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A brief frost and light freeze possible in the morning. Low: 34. High: 60. Wind: West, SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny & warmer in the afternoon. Low: 40. High: 67. Wind: Southwest 10 mph.

MONDAY: More clouds with a cold front arriving in the afternoon. Low: 45. High: 66. Wind: Southwest, turning NW 10 mph. A 20% chance of rain.

TUESDAY: Sunshine and cooler. Low: 37. High: 54. Wind: NW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine with some clouds increasing for the afternoon. Warmer again. Low: 32. High: 62. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. The rain chance increases Thursday night into Friday. Low: 63. High: 66. Wind: South 15 mph.