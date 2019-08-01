Thursday Night Forecast: Rain chances on the rise for the weekend

July was overall a dry month, but we are hopeful to upcoming rain chances this weekend that will help reduce any potential drought conditions that could come to East Texas. This weekend will also give us some heat relief with highs in the 80s for most areas. Next week, warming back up to the middle and perhaps upper 90s!

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-1-19

THIS EVENING: Clouds continue to decrease a tad. Warm. Temperatures coming down to the 80s and some 70s after 9 PM. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Variable clouds to those clouds increasing by morning. A 10% chance of rain for northern counties around daybreak. Low of 75. Wind: SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy (and at times mostly cloudy). Continued very humid. A 20% chance of rain for the morning to early afternoon for central and northern counties. Then, a 20% chance of afternoon showers and t-storms in southern areas–fueled by daytime heating. Highs: lower to some middle 90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Our first wave of rain from our weather disturbance arriving. A 30% to 40% chance of showers and storms – greater coverage in our central and northern counties. A few strong storms are possible with a damaging wind gust threat. Periods of heavy rain possible. Rain through the mid-afternoon before tapering off. Mostly to mainly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Daytime highs: lower to middle 80s central and north, upper 80s to lower 90s south. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and isolated storms. Cooler and not as warm. Rain tapering off late afternoon. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs: lower to middle 80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A 20% chance of rain. Warmer and humid. Low: 72. High: 92. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds and humid. A 20% chance of afternoon showers in Deep East Texas. Lows in the lower to middle 70s. Highs in the lower to mid-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Hotter. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: Southwest in the morning to South in the afternoon at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny after morning clouds. Hot! Low: 77. High: 98. Wind: SW 10 mph.

