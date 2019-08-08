Thursday Night Forecast: Passing clouds tomorrow & a very hot weekend

The heat continues across East Texas and highs will start getting closer to the triple-digit mark. Heat indices will be above 105° across many locations but a slight chance for showers possible middle of next week.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-8-19

THIS EVENING: Passing clouds and still very warm. Temperatures fall from the 90s to the 80s. Wind: South 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear to AM clouds return. Very humid. Lows: upper 70s to near 80. Wind: South, turning SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Hot and humid. Heat Advisory in effect through Friday evening. Highs: middle to upper 90s. Wind: Southwest, turning South 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Even hotter. Lows: upper 70s low 80s. Highs upper 90s to as high as 102! Wind: Southwest to South 10 mph. Heat indices to 105° or higher.

MONDAY and TUESDAY: Mainly to partly sunny. Very hot. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Highs: upper 90s to mostly lower 100s. Wind: Southwest to South 10 mph

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Remaining hot and humid. A slight shift in the heat high will allow for a 20% chance of rain or storms. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: upper 90s and around 100. Wind: Southwest to Northwest 10 mph on Wednesday, NW 5-10 mph Thursday.