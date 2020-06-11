Thursday Night Forecast: One more cool night and the heat returns this weekend

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and cooling down. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Another nice start to the morning. Lower 60s and a few upper 50s. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and warm. High: 91. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and heating up. Low: 65. High: 93. Wind: East 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Hotter afternoon. Low: 68. High: 95. Wind: East 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 69. High: 96. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: More humid and hot. Low: 72. High: 97. Wind: SE 5 mph. Heat index around 100°.

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds, but very humid. Low: 73. High: 97. Wind: SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine with some clouds. Muggy. Low: 74. High: 98. Wind: SE 5 mph.