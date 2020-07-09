Thursday Night Forecast: More hot & humid weather to come

Heat Advisory in effect until 8 PM Saturday for parts of our area.

Regardless, all of us will experience heat index temperatures above 105° at times. Stay safe outdoors. Read more about the Heat Advisory here.

THIS EVENING: Skies mostly clear. Warm & a light breeze. Temperatures to the 80s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase briefly by daybreak. Humid. Low: 77. Wind: South, SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Brief morning clouds to more sunshine in the afternoon. Hot. Highs: middle 90s, feeling like 105° at times. High: 94. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and even hotter. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Hottest day as we near 100°. Low: 78. High: 99. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Continued hot and dry. Low: 78. High: 99. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Hot & humid. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Continued hot and humid. This heat high staying in control of the weather potentially through next weekend. Low: 75. High: 97. Wind: South 5-10 mph.