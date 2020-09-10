Thursday Night Forecast: More fog & clouds tonight, isolated storms Friday

THIS EVENING: Isolated showers south with mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: More fog and drizzle possible. Lows: range from the middle 60s west and northwest to the upper 60s to around 70 east and southeast. Wind: NW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A 30% chance of t-storms in the afternoon with some sunshine. Highs: middle 80s, a few spots near 90. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Rain showers ending by 8 PM. Partly cloudy. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: North 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Cool morning with patchy fog. Continued warm with an isolated shower. Partly cloudy. More sun at times. Low: 68. High: 89. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Another front arrives and a 10% to 20% chance of rain. Low: 71. High: 90. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Not as warm with additional rain at times, a 20% to 30% chance. Shower chances best in southern areas. Mostly cloudy. Low: 70. High: 85. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds continue with a 20% to 30% chance of rain, especially in southern areas. Low: 70. High: 84. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds and a 20% chance of rain. Low: 71. High: 86. Wind: NE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds at times dimming the sunshine. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 72. High: 87. Wind: SE 5 mph.