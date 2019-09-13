Thursday Night Forecast: Lower humidity & a hot weekend ahead

OVERNIGHT: Generally clear and mild. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: South, SW 0-5 mph.

FRIDAY: A cold front approaches East Texas but will, unfortunately, dissipate as it approaches the area. Isolated rain chance, 10% probability. Hotter day. High: 98. Wind: Southwest, turning NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds and hotter. A 10% chance of rain and isolated storm in southern areas. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: middle to some upper 90s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and hot with lower humidity. Still a 10% chance of a brief storm in the afternoon over Deep East Texas. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs: middle to lower 90s. Wind: East 10 mph.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: middle 90s. Wind: East 5-10 mph, shifting SE 5-10 mph Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Variable clouds and hot. Morning lows in the lower 70s. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: Southeast 5-10 mph.