Thursday Night Forecast: Low rain chances into the holiday weekend

A few more days of possible storms as we enter the holiday weekend. These rain chances in the afternoon and should end by the early evening hours on Friday & Saturday. As far as Dorian’s impact to East Texas, we should receive a Northeast wind and at this time no rain from him.

THIS EVENING: Skies become mainly clear and warm. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear skies and muggy. Lows: middle to lower 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine to afternoon clouds. A humid day with a 20% chance of showers and storms. High: 95. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of more afternoon t-storms possible. Otherwise, partly sunny and warm. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds to more sunshine and lower humidity. Lows: upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Partly to mostly sunny and warm. Low: 70. High: 96. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY through THURSDAY: A few clouds passing through. Still pleasant, but hotter. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: middle to upper 90s. Wind: East to SE 5-10 mph.