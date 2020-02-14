Thursday Night Forecast: Lovely Valentine’s Day & warmer weather this weekend

THIS EVENING: Clouds are slowing decreasing. Temperatures in the 40s to the 30s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clearing clouds, even colder. Lows: upper 20s to lower 30s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph, making it feel like the middle 20s.

FRIDAY: A frost and freeze for the morning. Sunshine returns but remaining unseasonably cool. High: 51. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds slowly return. A milder day. Low: 33. High: 62. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and much warmer. A 10% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Low: 50. High: 73. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and very warm. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 60. High: 77. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain showers and an isolated thunderstorm possible with a cold front, chances at 40%. Morning temperatures in the 60s, then rising to the 70s, but in the afternoon dropping to the 50s in the afternoon. Wind: Southwest, becoming Northwest 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and colder. A 40% chance of rain showers. Low: 45. High: 49. Wind: NE 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Still cloudy, and perhaps even colder. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 36. High: 41. Wind: East 10 mph.