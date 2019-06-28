Thursday Night Forecast: Isolated t-storms ending, increasing storm chances this weekend

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 6-27-19



THIS EVENING: Isolated storms ending. Muggy. Temperatures from the 80s to the 70s. Winds: South, SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear with areas of fog possible. Lows: lower 70s. Winds: SSW 0-5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with a 10% to 20% chance for showers and storms in the afternoon – mainly eastern areas and Deep East Texas. Highs: lower 90s. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 40% chance of storms. Remaining humid. Low: 71. High: 88. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY and MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% to 40% chance of storms. Humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: upper 80s to around 90. Winds: Southeast 10 mph Sunday, South 10 mph on Monday.

TUESDAY: A 30% chance of storms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low: 72. High: 87. Winds: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of showers and a few storms. Mostly cloudy & breezy. Low: 72. High: 86. Winds: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY (4TH OF JULY): A 30% chance of t-storms. Hot and humid. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: SSW 15 mph.





