Thursday Night Forecast: Isolated t-storms ending, increasing storm chances this weekend

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 6-27-19
THIS EVENING: Isolated storms ending. Muggy. Temperatures from the 80s to the 70s. Winds: South, SE 5-10 mph.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear with areas of fog possible. Lows: lower 70s. Winds: SSW 0-5 mph.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with a 10% to 20% chance for showers and storms in the afternoon – mainly eastern areas and Deep East Texas. Highs: lower 90s. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.
SATURDAY: A 40% chance of storms. Remaining humid. Low: 71. High: 88. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY and MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% to 40% chance of storms. Humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: upper 80s to around 90. Winds: Southeast 10 mph Sunday, South 10 mph on Monday.
TUESDAY: A 30% chance of storms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low: 72. High: 87. Winds: South 10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of showers and a few storms. Mostly cloudy & breezy. Low: 72. High: 86. Winds: South 15 mph.
THURSDAY (4TH OF JULY): A 30% chance of t-storms. Hot and humid. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: SSW 15 mph.