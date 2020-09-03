Thursday Night Forecast: Isolated showers Friday, clouds persist into the weekend

THIS EVENING: A few cloud breaks with some light isolated showers. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Isolated showers and a few storms possible, rain chances not as high as the last few mornings. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with off and on showers, even a few t-storms possible in the afternoon. 40% chance. Peeks of sunshine in the late afternoon. High: 84. Wind: SE, turning NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Lower humidity for the weekend, but clouds linger with a 20% to 30% chance of rain or an isolated storm – mainly for southern counties. Low: 72. High: 89. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and a few clouds. Low: 71. High: 91. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Warmer start to the week with a partly cloudy sky. Low: 72. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 30% chance of rain or t-storms ahead of a front arriving very late in the day. Low: 74. High: 88. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers remain, a 20% chance with a mostly cloudy sky. Cooler & windy. Low: 61. Highs: middle 70s to near 80. Wind: NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Unseasonably cool weather with a partly cloudy sky. Low: 55. High: 78. Wind: North 10-15 mph.