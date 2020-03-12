Thursday Night Forecast: Isolated severe storm tonight, rain on Friday

Rain & (at times) gloomy weather will return to our area starting Friday. Tonight through Friday morning, we will monitor a small severe storm chance.

Severe storms are ongoing to our northeast and could develop back into East Texas after 9 PM. There is a small chance for us to see a severe storm, thus the outlook below from the Storm Prediction Center.

On Friday, a cold front will put a division in East Texas regarding temperatures–ranging from the 50s to near 80 from north to south. Rain will be possible, but not widespread for us. By the weekend, still cloudy with off and on showers or storms but warming back up!

THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy. Light showers across northern counties. Temperatures in the 70s to the 60s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT into FRIDAY MORNING: The cold front arriving to East Texas, bringing rain and storms–especially north of I-20. Elsewhere, some light rain, drizzle, and fog possible. Lows: lower to middle 60s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Heaviest rain ending in northern counties (north of I-20) through late morning. During the day, off and on light showers or an isolated storm, chances at 70% north of HWY 79, 40% in Deep East Texas. Morning temperatures in the 50s to the lower 60s. Afternoon temperatures range from the lower 60s north/central, and the 70s and near 80 in southern counties. Wind: East 10-15 mph, but SE 5-10 mph in southern areas.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and becoming warmer. A 40% to 60% chance of off and on rain. Low: 62. Highs: lower 70s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers or isolated storms possible, chances at 40%. Mainly cloudy. Low: 63. High: 68. Wind: ENE 15 mph.

MONDAY: Warmer and muggy with mostly cloudy skies. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 59. High: 73. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 60. High: 78. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More storms possible with daytime heating, chances at 40%. Low: 64. High: 77. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Storms remain possible, the chance at 40%. Low: 66. High: 76. Wind: South 15 mph.