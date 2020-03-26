Thursday Night Forecast: Humid & warm Friday, a few storms Saturday

THIS EVENING: Passing clouds and breezy. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind: South 15 mph.
OVERNIGHT: Cloudy to start on Friday. Breezy & muggy. Lows: middle to upper 60s. Wind: South, SW 10-15 mph.
FRIDAY: Morning overcast, then clouds/sun mixture in the afternoon. Record temperatures possible. High: 87. Wind: SW 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.
Friday’s Record Highs:
Tyler: 87° (1939)
Longview: 88° (1991)
Lufkin: 89° (1907)
SATURDAY: Cold front arrives during the day Saturday. A 30% to 40% chance of rain and storms through mid-afternoon–more likely to occur in Deep East Texas. Breezy and becoming less humid. Low: 68. High: 74. Wind: South, turning West 15 mph.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny. Less humid. Low: 49. High: 76. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
MONDAY: Rain and storms return, chances at 60%. Low: 57. High: 68. Wind: SE 10 mph.
TUESDAY: More sunshine and pleasant. Low: 57. High: 73. Wind: NW 15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Sunshine continues. Cool morning, comfortable afternoon. Low: 47. High: 70. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: A few clouds. Low: 51. High: 71. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.