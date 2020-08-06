Thursday Night Forecast: Hot weather as the weekend approaches

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear skies and warm. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A few clouds back by morning, but overall a clear sky. Temperatures in the middle 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and a hotter day. High: 96. Wind: South 10 mph. Heat index around 100° up to 105° in the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Continued with sunshine and passing clouds. Hot and humid. Low: 77. High: 96. Wind: South 10 mph. Heat index up to 105° at times in the afternoon.

SUNDAY: A few more clouds. Breezy at times and hot. Low: 77. High: 96. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine and a few clouds. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of t-storms in the afternoon for southern areas. Humid. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun at times. Very muggy. A 20% chance of a t-storm mostly for southern counties. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase a tad more. A 20% chance of rain area-wide. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.