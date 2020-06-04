Thursday Night Forecast: Hot start to weekend, rain increasing for Cristobal

THIS EVENING: Warm evening. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Brief clouds by morning. Very humid. Low: 74. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A few clouds during the day, but overall mainly sunny and hot. High: 93. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A few clouds. Hottest day of the year perhaps. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: Turning ENE 5 mph.

Starting Sunday: Impacts from Tropical Storm Cristobal will increase.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase. A 20% to 30% chance of t-storms starting in the afternoon, higher chances across Deep East Texas. Low: 73. High: 91. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Storms chances likely with Cristobal moving near East Texas along the TX/LA border, chances at 60%. Low: 72. High: 78. Wind: NW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cristobal moves out, and only a 20% chance of rain through the morning. Becoming mostly cloudy and much warmer. Low: 70. High: 88. Wind: West, turning Northwest 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A slight drop in the humidity but still warm. Mainly sunny. Low: 68. High: 88. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and a pleasant June day. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs: middle to upper 80s. Wind: NE 10 mph.