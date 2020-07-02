Thursday Night Forecast: Hot Friday with isolated storms for the holiday

THIS EVENING: An isolated t-storm possible northwest of Tyler. Otherwise, skies become mostly clear. Humid. Temperatures to the 80s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Some clouds move in by morning. Sultry. Lows: upper 70s to near 80. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot. Temperatures climb to the upper 90s and near 100 for a few areas. Wind: West 5-10 mph. It will feel like 98° – 106° in the afternoon. After 12 PM, a 20% chance of rain and storms, especially east of HWY 69.

SATURDAY, FOURTH OF JULY: More clouds. A 30% chance of storms possible. Still hot and humid. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and muggy. A 30% chance of rain and t-storms. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: NE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and continued humid. A 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 75. High: 93. Wind: East 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain chances increase again, chances at 30%. Very muggy. Low: 75. High: 91. Wind: SW 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated rain chance (20%) and heating up. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Very low rain chance, hotter afternoon. Low: 76. High: 94. Wind: SW 10 mph.