Thursday Night Forecast: Hot, for now, rain chances increase next week

THIS EVENING: An isolated storm ending in Toledo Bend. Skies become clear and warm. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Some clouds return by morning. Lows: lower 70s to upper 60s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Passing clouds and very humid. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds and humid. Low: 72. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY (FATHER’S DAY): A 30% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. Still very warm and humid. Low: 74. High: 93. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% chance of rain. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 40% chance of storms by the afternoon and evening. Low: 74. High: 91. Wind: SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Not as warm with rain still possible, chances 30% to 40%. Low: 69. High: 86. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain showers and a few storms remain, chances at 30%. Low: 70. High: 87. Wind: South 5-10 mph.