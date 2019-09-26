Thursday Night Forecast: Hot end to the week & isolated showers Saturday

THIS EVENING: Mostly clear skies and warm. Temperatures to the 80s & 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING: Mostly clear and some clouds return after sunrise Friday. Mild start. Lows: lower 70s and some upper 60s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds and then a partly to mostly sunny afternoon. Humid and breezy. High: 92. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and a 20% chance of rain showers and an isolated storm. Not as hot, but still humid. Low: 74. Highs: middle to upper 80s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A 10% chance of rain. Warmer. Low: 74. High: 91. Wind: Southeast 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: The final day of September ends on a hot note. Partly to mostly sunny. Low: 73. High: 93. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY through THURSDAY: October begins hot! Partly sunny and very warm in the afternoons. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.