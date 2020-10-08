Thursday Night Forecast: Heavy rain in Deep East Texas Friday from Delta

THIS EVENING: A few showers. Becoming mostly to mainly cloudy. Temperatures in the 70s to the 60s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A 40% chance of rain showers, mainly in southern areas. Lows: middle 60s to near 70. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with spotty showers during the day up until 3 PM – the rain chances at 40% to 60%. Highs: lower to middle 70s. Wind during the day: East, NE 10-15 mph. After 3 PM Friday and especially Friday evening, heavier rainfall and stronger wind gusts to increase in Deep East Texas. Gusts near 50 mph possible east of HWY 69 & south of HWY 79 during the evening and night as Delta makes landfall. Wind: NE 15-25 mph, some gusts 30-50 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT into SATURDAY MORNING: Heavy rain at times in Deep East Texas, a 90% to 100% chance. Windy & cool. Rain decreasing into Saturday morning. Lows: middle 60s. Wind: NE to North 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning showers ending by midday, a 20% chance. Decreasing clouds with sunshine returning. Humid and warmer. Highs: lower to middle 80s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Low: 64. High: 90. Wind: SW 15 mph.

MONDAY: A cold front arriving by the afternoon and evening. Rain chances now near zero. Still warm. Low: 70. High: 88. Wind: SW, turning North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and remaining warm. Low: 59. High: 85. Wind: Variable 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine. Low: 63. High: 86. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds ahead of a cold front. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 67. High: 85. Wind: SW, turning North 15 mph.