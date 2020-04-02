Breaking News
Thursday Night Forecast: Heavy rain, few strong storms Friday PM

THIS EVENING: Passing showers and an isolated storm–primarily west of US HWY 259. Temperatures in the 60s. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Rain ends by midnight, and then cloudy and muggy overnight. Lows: near 60. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and more humid. Scattered t-storms are likely after 3 PM, some could be strong to severe–especially south of I-20. Highs in the 70s. Wind: South 10 mph, turning NW 15 mph in the evening. Chance of rain at 70% to 80%, and greatest south of I-20.

FRIDAY NIGHT into SATURDAY MORNING: Showers continue mainly in Deep East Texas. Cooler by morning. Lows range from some upper 40s north to the middle 50s south. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Periods of rain continue and cooler. Rain chances: 40% central and north, 60% south. High: 62. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Still a 30% chance of rain. Low: 53. High: 74. Wind: SE 5 mph.

MONDAY: More storms possible with warmer temperatures. Low: 60. High: 78. Wind: South 10 mph. Rain chances at 40%.

TUESDAY: Showers possible, chances at 30%. Humid. Low: 68. High: 82. Wind: SW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Possibly a drier day with only a 20% chance of rain. Low: 67. High: 88. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 30% chance of t-storms. Low: 67. High: 77. Wind: South 15 mph.

