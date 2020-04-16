Thursday Night Forecast: Gloomy & active weather returns this weekend

THIS EVENING: A few high clouds moving in. Breezy and cool. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds by morning. Milder. Lows: lower to middle 50s. Wind: SE to South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A cold front arrives Friday afternoon. Mainly cloudy with a 20% to 30% chance of drizzle to light rain. A few isolated storms in Deep East Texas for late afternoon. Highs: middle 60s to the middle 70s.. Wind: South, turning Northwest 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 30% to 40% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening hours. Mostly to mainly cloudy. Low: 48. High: 69. Wind: East, turning SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Storms are possible and some could be severe–especially east of HWY 69. Rain chances at 40%. Warmer and more humid. Low: 63. High: 77. Wind: South, turning West 15 mph.

MONDAY: Passing clouds and warm. Low: 57. High: 77. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A warmer day and humid. Low: 58. High: 81. Wind: SE 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More storms are possible, and those could be severe. Chances at 40%. Low: 66. High: 78. Wind: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Remaining warm with decreasing clouds. Low: 58. High: 82. Wind: SW 10 mph.