Thursday Night Forecast: Frost & light freeze overnight, sunny Friday

THIS EVENING: Clouds clearing out south of HWY 84. Elsewhere, clear skies and cold. Temperatures drop into the 30s. Wind: North 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A frost and light freeze likely. Even some freezing fog briefly possible for the morning rush. Lows: upper 20s to mostly lower 30s. Wind: North 0-5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and milder in the afternoon. Highs: middle to upper 50s. Wind: North 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Another frost and light freeze. Passing high clouds during the day and slightly warmer. Low: 33. High: 60. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain with a cold front in the afternoon. Low: 37. High: 62. Wind: Southwest, turning NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine and warmer in the afternoon. Low: 44. High: 68. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 47. High: 70. Wind: NW 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Even warmer after a cool morning. Low: 48. High: 72. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies and breezy. Increasing humidity. Low: 54. High: 74. Wind: South 10-15 mph.