Thursday Night Forecast: Final round of rain tonight, sunshine slowly returns Friday

THIS EVENING: Showers increasing for East Texas this evening. Rain is light but could have some sleet pellets mixed in (no winter accumulation). Temperatures in the 40s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Light rain continues into Friday morning. Low: 41. Wind: North 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies to start the day with a 10% chance of rain in the morning hours. Then, a slow clearing of clouds in the afternoon. High: 53. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine and a warmer afternoon after a cold morning. Morning frost possible. Low: 35. High: 61. Wind: West-NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny to start, then some late afternoon clouds. Even warmer! Low: 41. High: 70. Wind: SW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds increase, and a 30% chance of rain. Breezy & warm. Low: 50. High: 73. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain returning again during the day ahead of a cold front, chances at 30%. A warm day, but a very potent cold front arriving in the late afternoon and evening. Low: 60. High: 70. Wind: South, becoming NW 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Much colder with decreasing clouds. A 20% chance of precipitation. Low: 30. High: 44. Wind: North 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, still chilly. Low: 27. High: 47. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.