Thursday Night Forecast: Final cool night, humidity ramps up starting Friday

We’ve had great weather all week, but the days of low humidity will be ending. After a cool start Friday morning, South winds will bring back the Gulf moisture and increase the humid-feel into the weekend. Speaking of winds, the strongest wind gust days will be Friday through Sunday. Gusts over 20 mph at times in the afternoon hours.

Also returning, the wet weather. Rain chances are low through Saturday, but look for storms to increase on Sunday and especially into early next week.

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 6-13-19

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear skies with a few clouds by morning. Lows in the lower 60s and a few upper 50s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds, much warmer and more humid. A sprinkle possible north of I-20 through midday with a decaying disturbance. Highs: upper 80s to near 90. Winds: South 15 mph, gusts near 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and very humid. A 10% chance for an afternoon shower in southern areas. Low: 73. High: 91. Winds: South 20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% to 40% chance for showers and storms, mainly central and northern areas. Low: 74. High: 89. Winds: South-SW 20 mph.

MONDAY: Rain and storms likely, chances at 60%. Low: 73. High: 79. Winds: SW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms, mostly cloudy. Low: 70. High: 87. Winds: SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of a storm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. More humid and warmer. Low: 74. High: 90. Winds: SSW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and windy. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: South 15-20 mph.