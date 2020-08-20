Thursday Night Forecast: Final cool night before heat increases this weekend

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and pleasant. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Our final cool night with lows in the lower to middle 60s. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: After the cool morning, mostly sunny and a tad warmer. High: 93. Wind: East-SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds, and only an isolated t-storm possible, chances at 10%. Low: 69. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Passing clouds and hot. Low: 72. High: 95. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds and sunshine mix. Hot and slightly more humid. A 10% to 20% chance of t-storms in southern counties thanks to tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico. Low: 73. High: 96. Wind: East 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% to 30% chance area-wide of t-storms with a tropical disturbance in the Gulf. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: East-NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds and not as warm. A 30% chance of t-storms. Low: 74. High: upper 80s to around 90. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and more humid. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: South 5-10 mph.