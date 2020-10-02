Thursday Night Forecast: Fall weather continues into the weekend

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear and cool. Temperatures to the 60s. Wind: North 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A colder morning. Lows: upper 40s to mostly the lower 50s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Despite sunshine, a cooler Fall afternoon. High: lower to middle 70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine to a few clouds in the afternoon and evening, mainly for northern areas. Mild in the afternoon. Low: 52. High: 78. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: Ahead of a cold front, a few showers or storms possible after 12 AM. This rain chance mainly northern areas near I-30. Chance of rain at 10%. Lows: upper 50s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A 10% chance of rain for the morning hours under a partly cloudy sky. A cold front arriving in the afternoon. High: 79. Wind: SW, turning North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Lovely Fall weather continues. Cool morning and pleasant afternoon. Low: 53. High: 77. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Another cool morning and then warmer in the afternoon. Low: 55. High: 82. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and thanks to a southwest wind, it will be warmer. Low: 60. High: 86. Wind: SW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Another cold front with a few clouds and a slight drop in temperatures. Low: 63. High: 82. Wind: NE 10 mph.