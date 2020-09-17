Thursday Night Forecast: Fall-like weather ahead for the weekend

THIS EVENING: A few isolated showers end by 8 PM. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Decreasing clouds and cooler. Lows: upper 60s to near 70. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Passing clouds. Breezy and cooler. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT into SATURDAY MORNING: Cooler weather continues. Temperatures for the evening in the 70s to the 60s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Wind: NE 15 mph.

SUNDAY: More clouds at times in Deep East Texas with a weak tropical system in the Gulf. Also, a 20% chance of rain in southern counties. Otherwise, partly cloudy and remaining cool. Lows in the 60s to upper 50s. Highs to the lower 80s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: More clouds and a 10% to 20% chance of light rain. Low: 63. High: 82. Wind: East 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild. Low: 63. High: 84. Wind: East 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Warmer in the afternoon. Low: 63. High: 86. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 64. High: 85. Wind: East 5-10 mph.