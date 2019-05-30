Thursday Night Forecast: Cooler night and a comfortable Friday, weekend storm chances

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 5-30-19

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear to partly cloudy. Patchy fog & cooler. Lows: lower to middle 60s.

FRIDAY: A 20% chance of showers or an isolated storm, mainly for southern counties. Variable clouds. Highs: lower to middle 80s. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of rain and a few storms in the afternoon. Warmer. Lows upper 60s to around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny & hot. A 30% chance of storms in the afternoon. Low: 72. High: 88. Winds: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Hot and humid. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds: Southeast 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms. Mostly cloudy. Low: 75. High: 89. Winds: South 15 mph.

