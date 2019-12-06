Thursday Night Forecast: Cooler & breezy Friday, nice weekend ahead

THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy, breezy & mild. Temperatures to the lower 60s and 50s. Wind: South 5-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. A cold front arriving around sunrise Friday, and a 10% chance of a shower in eastern areas. 7 AM temperatures in the 50s to near 60.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds and cooler. Temperatures briefly fall to the middle and lower 50s in the morning after daybreak, then rebound back to the upper 50s and around 60 for the afternoon. Breezy. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds continue to linger, but there will be sunshine at times. Low: 43. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Windy and warmer. Low: 47. High: 70. Wind: SSW 15-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% to 30% chance of rain showers and an isolated storm for the late afternoon into the evening. This chance is the best south of I-20. Low: 63. High: 72. Wind: Southwest, becoming Northwest late evening at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of rain in southern areas. Otherwise, variable clouds and colder. Low: 37. High: 47. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds. Cool day. Low: 31. High: 55. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase again, and a 30% chance of rain showers by the afternoon and evening. Low: 43. High: 57. Wind: SE 10 mph.