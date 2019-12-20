Thursday Night Forecast: Clouds and some rain to start the weekend

OVERNIGHT: Clouds continue to increase. Still chilly and most areas are above freezing. Low temperatures Friday morning in the lower to middle 30s. Wind: Southeast 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with some showers increasing during the afternoon – mainly west of HWY 69. The best chance of rain is Friday evening into Saturday morning, the probability at 30% to 40%. Cloudy and cooler. High: 52. Wind: East-Southeast 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 30% chance of rain throughout the day – mainly for the morning to early afternoon. Staying mainly cloudy through the late afternoon. Cool day. Low: 40. High: 51. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clearing clouds to afternoon sunshine. A warmer day. Low: 37. High: 60. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Warmer in the afternoon after a cool morning. Low: 40. High: 66. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY, CHRISTMAS EVE: Sunny to mostly sunny. A few high clouds returning in the afternoon. Quite warm as Christmas approaches. Low: 42. High: 66. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY, CHRISTMAS DAY: A few more clouds. Breezy and warm. Low: 50. High: 69. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Remaining warm and a light breeze. Low: 49. High: 66. Wind: South 5-10 mph.