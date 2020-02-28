Thursday Night Forecast: Another cold night, big warm-up this weekend

TONIGHT: A clear sky and not as cold as Thursday morning. Friday morning lows in the upper 20s to the middle 30s. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph, making it feel like the 20s.

FRIDAY: More sunshine. A warmer afternoon. High: 65. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine followed by increasing high clouds to the afternoon. Breezy and even warmer. Low: 41. High: 72. Wind: SW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Warmer, windy, and muggy. Low: 53. High: 74. Wind: Southwest 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers or a few storms in the afternoon and evening – mostly for areas north of HWY 79 (20% chance south of HWY 79). Windy & very warm. Lows near 60. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): Showers and storms likely, chances at 60%. A few storms could be strong to severe in the afternoon and evening. Warm and humid. Low: 65. High: 72. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain ends by midday, chances at 20% to 30%. Then, decreasing clouds and breezy for the afternoon. Low: 49. High: 65. Wind: NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and mild. Low: 42. High: 67. Wind: NE, turning SE 5 mph.