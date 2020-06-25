Thursday Night Forecast: African dust, humidity, and rain chances

African dust has arrived.
THIS EVENING: Isolated showers mostly ending after 8 PM. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly cloudy and humid. A stray shower possible. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 30% chance of rain or storms in the afternoon. Otherwise, hazy skies and humid thanks to African dust. High: 86. Wind: South 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain chances at 20% to 30% chance for the afternoon. Humid and warm. Low: 72. High: 89. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A 20% chance of rain in the afternoon heat. Very muggy. Low: 73. High: 90. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hotter. Low: 75. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine with clouds. Low: 75. High: 92. Wind: SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine with clouds. Hot and humid. Low: 76. High: 90. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A possible pattern change with a 20% chance of rain. Staying very muggy. Low: 75. High: 89. Wind: South 10 mph.

