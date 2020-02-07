Thursday Night Forecast: A frost & freeze by morning, warmer temperatures Friday

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and cold. Temperatures dropping into the 30s. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and even colder. A frost and light freeze in East Texas. Lows range from about 27 to 33. Wind: West, SW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and milder for the afternoon. A cold front moving in Friday afternoon, a few clouds and no rain. High: 62. Wind: SW, turning NW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Slightly cooler with sunshine continuing, just a few passing clouds. Low: 37. High: 60. Wind: East, SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, windy and warmer. A 30% chance of rain increasing late afternoon and evening. Low: 52. High: 70. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

MONDAY: A cold front arrives Monday morning, rain continues to be likely through the early afternoon, chances at 40%. Cooler. Low: 47. High: 55. Wind: Becoming North 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain likely, chances at 60%. Cool day. Low: 47. High: 51. Wind: North 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer weather makes an attempt to return. Scattered t-storms are possible, chances at 40% for now (and could increase). Low: 48. Highs: upper 50s to lower 60s. If temperatures can warm up more, this could turn to a chance of severe storms. Wind: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Lingering clouds and milder. Only a 20% chance of rain. Low: 49. High: 64. Wind: North 10 mph.