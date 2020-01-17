Thursday Night Forecast: A colder night with another brief warm-up & rain Friday

THIS EVENING: Cloudy, breezy, and colder. A sprinkle to patchy drizzle possible. Temperatures in the 50s and 40s. Wind: NE turning East 10-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy & cold. A spotty shower possible – the chance less than 20%. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Wind: East 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Remaining cloudy, but a southeast wind will bring in milder weather by the afternoon. After 2 PM, mist and drizzle could develop as warmer air arrives. Rain chances increase Friday after 7 PM through Saturday morning, chances at 60% central and north, 40% south. High: 64. Wind: Southeast 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT into SATURDAY MORNING: Rain likely with a few t-storms. Cooler by Saturday morning after the cold front passes. Daybreak temperatures in the 60s and 50s. Wind: South, SW 10-15 mph, becoming NW after daybreak.

SATURDAY: AM rain ends in Deep East Texas (30% chance), then decreasing clouds. Chilly day. Morning temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60, and falling to the lower and middle 50s in the afternoon. Wind: Southwest, turning North 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Passing clouds. Cool. Low: 32. High: 51. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 31. High: 52. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A colder day with a decent breeze. Low: 30. High: 47. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 45. High: 57. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain and storms possible, chances at 40%. Warmer. Low: 54. High: 64. Wind: SE 15-20 mph.