Thursday Night Forecast: A cold night with more sunshine on Friday

THIS EVENING: One batch of clouds clearing out – becoming clear. Temperatures fall to the 40s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and colder for us. Lows in the middle 30s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph, making it feel like the lower 30s and upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny sky and milder. High: 59. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds increasing, but a seasonal day. Low: 35. High: 63. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More clouds and a 30% to 40% chance of rain through the late morning and early afternoon. Low: 48. High: 59. Wind: South, turning North 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. Low: 45. High: 65. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and a few t-storms possible. Rain chance at 40%. Low: 49. High: 65. Wind: South, turning North 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Low: 44. High: 57. Wind: NW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler. Low: 38. High: 54. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.