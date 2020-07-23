Thursday Morning Forecast: Watching the tropics for rain chances

TODAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. There’s a slight chance of rain to our south this afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 93. Winds: E 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and mild. Low: 76. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 92. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms from tropical depression eight (possibly Hanna). Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 92. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Hot and humid conditions are expected as well. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 91. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 92. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.