Thursday Morning Forecast: Warmer this afternoon

TODAY: A few high clouds today with temperatures in the 70s by the afternoon. Lots of sun, and mild. High: 71. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Skies will be clear for the most part but temperatures will be falling into the 40s so it will be chilly. Winds N 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Starting cool in the morning with only a few clouds around in the afternoon. No rain is expected for your Friday. Low: 49. High: 76. Winds SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies will prevail in the morning with warmer temperatures expected for the afternoon. Low: 61. High 81. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the morning. We’ll see clouds increase for the afternoon with storms possible late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 61. High: 80. Winds SW 115 MPH.

MONDAY: A muggy and rainy start with a cold front pushing through. We’ll be looking at partly cloudy skies and cooler temps by the afternoon. Low: 60. High: 71. Chance of rain: 30%-40%. Winds NW 15-20 MPH.

TUESDAY: The cool air will settle in with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Low 50. High 74. Winds SW 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Remaining cool and mostly sunny. Low: 52. High: 73. Winds S 10 MPH.